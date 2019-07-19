Narraguagus High School students learning how to farm and grow crops

The idea was years in the making, but this week, Mary's Garden came into full bloom.

Students at Narraguagus High School in Harrington spent the past week working on a new flower garden in memory of Mary Endre, a teacher who passed away last fall from cancer.

That flower garden has expanded into a vegetable garden which has helped several students this summer learn how to plant and grow.

"This program is actually very important to this community. Because there are a lot of people out there who can't get good food. A lot of people are suffering from food inequality. What we're trying to do is basically we're trying to get more food out there for people who truly need it," said Randi Bolen, an incoming Junior.

"The students we have involved were amazing because most of them have no farm background, no experience in planting things, growing things, and the beauty of this is they can have their hands dirty. They were able to be in the sunshine," said Caroline Foote, a Teacher at the school.

The students are also learning how to transition food from farm to table.

"We get Sarah McConnell in from Healthy Acadia, and she helps us learn how to cook and help us cook good food that's from local communities like here," Aislinn Devlin, an incoming Senior.

This week's food prep will be in preparation for this Sunday when the students will be serving dinner at the Maine Seacoast Mission in Cherry Field.

