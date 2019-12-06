Name change for USM may not happen as planned

The University of Southern Maine is ditching its effort to become the University of Maine at Portland, for the time being, at least.

The lawmaker sponsoring a bill to change the name has withdrawn the proposal at the request of USM officials.

USM President Glenn Cummings says he was concerned that the short legislative session may not allow enough time to fully discuss the proposal.

He also said delaying the proposal will give USM time to complete a new career and student center and 550-bed residential hall on the Portland campus.