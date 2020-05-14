Name change: Emera Maine is now Versant Power

Emera Maine is now Versant Power.

That change was made official to the public Thursday morning.

This after the sale of electric utility company was finalized.

Company officials say that as they transition to the new name customers can still pay bills and connect with customer service in the same way they have been.

Both the billing address and phone number will remain the same.

Over the months ahead the name and logo on bills and the website will change as well.

In a statement, President and CEO Mike Herrin said quote -

"Our new name signals that we are well-versed in northern and eastern Maine's electricity delivery system, versatile in how we work by adapting and improving the ways we deliver power, and conversant with our customers in responding to their electricity needs."

