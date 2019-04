Namdar Realty Group is the new owner of the Bangor Mall.

We received a copy of the letter tenants received Sunday morning about the sale.

According to thier website, Namdar Realty Group owns more than 40 million square feet of commercial real estate.

Shopping centers, medical and office buildings are managed nationwide.

They were founded in 1999.

We reached out to Namdar for comment on their future plans but have yet to hear back.