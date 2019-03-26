NYU Dentistry students to bring free clinic to Machias

New York University students are returning to Machias to offer free dental care for one week in April.

This is the 12th year the College of Dentistry students from NYU are visiting Washington County.

Dental students, residents, and faculty from NYU College of Dentistry will provide complete dental care to children (examinations, X-rays, fluoride, sealants, fillings, crowns, and extractions) and emergency care to adults (X-rays, sealants, fillings, extractions, and root canals) at no cost to patients. Patients will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis, and may walk in at any time throughout the week, although earlier is better.

The clinic is being held April 8th through 13th at the Lee Pellon Event Center.

Clinic hours:

Monday, April 8: 8:30am – 5:00pm

Tuesday, April 9: 8:30am – 5:00pm

Wednesday, April 10: 8:30am – 6:30pm

Thursday, April 11: closed

Friday, April 12: 8:30am – 5:00pm

Saturday, April 13: 8:30am – 1:00pm

Children: complete dental care, appointments available. Contact: Teresa Alley 207-255-3426. Clinic cell number is 207-263-5347.

Adults - walk-in dental care, first-come, first-served basis. No adult appointments.