The beloved balloons of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade are set to fly, if lower than usual.

Macy’s Vice President Susan Tercero gave the good news on NBC half-hour before the parade’s start, and Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted likewise.

Parade officials and the New York Police Department had been keeping an eye on wind gauges along the 2.5-mile (4-kilometer) parade route that snakes through Manhattan.

The balloons aren’t allowed to fly if it’s too windy.