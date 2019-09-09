NY woman sentenced for her role in Central Maine drug ring

A woman from New York was been sentenced for 4-and-a-half years in prison for her role in a Central Maine drug operation.

She's also one of four people arrested in a shootout in the Augusta Walmart parking lot three years ago.

32-year-old Diana Davis appeared in federal court in Bangor Monday. She's one of 16 people charged in the drug ring.

Court documents say they started bringing heroin, fentanyl and crack in from New York about three years ago.

Davis was previously sentenced to 100 days in jail for assault after a shootout outside Walmart in 2016.

Four people were parked in cars side-by-side. Police say a dispute over drug money prompted one person to start firing. Then someone else shot back.

Three of the four people were later charged in the drug operation.

