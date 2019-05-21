NY man who dealt drugs in Central Maine sentenced in federal court

A man from New York who sold heroin and crack in Central Maine is going to prison for more than 14 years on federal charges.

52-year-old Andre Fields was sentenced Monday in federal court in Bangor. He pleaded guilty last fall.

Court documents say he was part of an operation to bring in drugs from out of state and sell them from homes and hotel rooms in Central Maine.

Fields is currently serving six years in state prison for dealing drugs in Vassalboro.

He'll serve both sentences at the same time.