NY man pleads guilty in 2016 deadly drug robbery in Rangley

A New York man is facing 20 years in prison for trying to steal drugs during a deadly robbery in Rangeley.

52-year-old Hector Munoz pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Bangor.

In July 2016, Munoz and another man, Michael Bokun, broke into a home in Rangeley.

Court documents say they were armed with knives and a baseball bat.

The homeowner, Jordan Richard, shot the two. Bokun died.

Two other men from New York have also been charged in the case.

Last year Richard was sentenced to 13 years in prison for selling cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl from his homes in Rangeley and New Sharon.