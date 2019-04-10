NY man in prison for 30 years for Augusta murder appeals his case

A New York man serving 30 years in prison for his role in the beating death of an Augusta man is appealing his conviction and sentence.

The Maine Supreme Court heard the case Wednesday of 30-year-old Aubrey Armstong.

Armstrong is one of three people sentenced in connection with the death of 31-year-old Joseph Marceau in November of 2015.

Police say the killing was drug-related.

Last year Armstrong was given the maximum sentence for his crime.

Armstrong's lawyers argue, though, there was no credible evidence that Armstrong even hit Marceau and a maximum sentence is not consistent with case law.

Another man was ordered to serve 20 years in prison, the third man got 12 years.

A woman arrested in the case killed herself in jail.

