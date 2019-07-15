NY man admits to dealing drugs, getting guns illegally in Central Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) A man from New York has admitted to selling drugs in Central Maine, as well as illegally buying guns.
33-year-old Deondray Warren of Rochester pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Bangor.
Court documents say about two years ago, he worked with others to bring in out-of-state heroin and crack and sell it in Central Maine.
He also bought a dozen guns with the help of 27-year-old Rashaad McKinney of New York.
Then they gave them to people who aren't allowed to have guns.
McKinney's pleaded guilty, too. Both men are now waiting to be sentenced.