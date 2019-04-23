NTSB report says poor planning is partially to blame for 2017 United Bikers of Maine Toy Run fatal crash

Federal authorities say a lack of planning is partially to blame for a double fatal crash that happened during the United Bikers of Maine Toy Run in September 2017.

The National Transportation Safety Board says Augusta Police and the biker group failed to identify and mitigate the risks of 3,000 motorcycles entering the interstate in Augusta without supplemental traffic control or state police oversight.

Investigators say 25-year-old Aaron White-Sevigny of Windsor veered into the passing lane, cutting off a pick-up and triggering the chain-reaction crash.

Sevigny and another motorcyclist, 58-year-old Jamie Gross, died.

Augusta Police have declined to comment at this time.

United Bikers of Maine have not responded to a request for comment.

