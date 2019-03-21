NTSB initial report: Plane missed the runway at Presque Isle

An initial report from federal officials indicates a United Express flight landed between the runway and taxiway at the Presque Isle airport earlier this month.

The NTSB released a two page report saying the plane landed on its second approach after having missed the initial approach.

Officials say the landing happened in light to moderate snow.

The report says radar tracking shows the plane was aligned to the right of Runway 1 during both approaches.

Two of the 28 passengers on board were injured as was one of the pilots.

The plane was substantially damaged.

The final report can take up to 19 months to be completed.