NSYNC's Joey Fatone among attractions at Bangor Comic-con

It's a weekend to get in touch with your inner jedi, zombie killer or super hero...

We are talking about the Bangor Comic and Toy Convention at the Cross Center..

The event returns to the city this weekend..

Featuring just about every faction of pop culture you can think of..

Along with some of the folks that play roles in the shows, movies or even bands you love...

Like *NSYNC member, actor and Masked Singer contestant Joey Fatone, who was making his first trip to Bangor.

"I do love coming to all these different comic cons like this because it's just fun to get out and go to different cities because, obviously, back in the day we traveled all over the place," said Fatone. "Now I work in certain areas where it's mostly LA and New York I don't get a chance to come out... So, these are the things that are fun to do. To come out and say hi to people. People that maybe have not seen me or maybe sometimes don't know much about me. So, that's the cool thing about it."

The convention continues Saturday and Sunday.