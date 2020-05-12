NRCM hosting webinar to help you get outdoors safely

As the weather gets warmer and physical distancing guidelines remain in place, many are looking towards the great outdoors.

And in that respect, Maine has a lot to offer.

But turning to nature for solace has become pretty popular.

Lots of trails are beginning to become heavily used.

This can make physical distancing challenging.

The Natural Resource Council of Maine and Maine Trail Finder wants to help.

They are hosting a webinar Thursday from noon until one to get outdoors safely.

Melanie Sturm, NRCM Forests & Wildlife Director says, "We want to give people information and resources about finding maybe trails that are less traveled and places that they might not often think about going and Maine Trail Finder is a tool to find those places."

In the webinar you'll learn how to navigate Maine Trail Finder.

It's a website with directions to and descriptions of one thousand non-motorized trails throughout the state.

Registration is required.

To sign up visit nrcm.salsalabs.org.