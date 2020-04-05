NMMC official urges people 'keep their distance' to help slow the spread of COVID-19

The best way to control the spread of COVID-19 is through basic infection control practices like washing your hands, sanitizing things often, and coughing into your elbow.

Alain Bois, RN and Chief Operating Officer at Northern Maine Medical Center, says another effective practice is social distancing.

"There's some evidence behind it that has shown that even people living in the same environment, if they're kept their distance away from people that were infected- there was quite the low incidence of those people getting infected as well," said Bois.

