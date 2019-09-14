NMCC food packs help combat hunger among students

In an effort to combat hunger among college students, NMCC now offers 24 hour food packs to those in need.

The idea came after staff and students attended the 'Universities Fighting World Hunger' summit earlier this year.

Ashley Hall and Lacie Legassie are filling up this bag that's now being labeled a 24 hour food pack.

"It has three meals in it, and 2 snacks and it'll get them through 24 hours," explained Legassie.

Legassie and Hall both attended the 'Universities Fighting World Hunger' summit. There they applied for and were awarded a grant. They used this funding to create 86 meal packs for students.

"There's an initiative that the system office has put out which is called brains need food and it is to bring awareness to the challenges that students face and try to reduce that stigma and help these students know that they can reach out and that they can work towards their success without having additional barriers," explained Hall.

In addition to food, there's also a list of resources in the meal packs for students.

"If your well being is not where it needs to be if you're not getting your needs met that ultimately can really challenge you as a student," Hall said.

"It's important to break down that stigma because it's not a bad thing, it's okay to reach out for help and it's okay to not be perfect and have problems," Legassie explained. "People get hungry, it happens and it's way more common than everybody realizes."

Both ladies hope these food packs are a small way to make a big difference for students in need.

The 24-hour meal packs are available to students either through the library circulation desk or through any of the school counselors.