NLEMMC donating leftovers to Hope House

Northern Light EMMC is trying to make the most of their extra food..

They are giving it to the Hope House to feed those in need.

The hospital's kitchen staff feeds over 7 thousand patient meals a week...

That's coupled with 15 thousand meals for visitors and employees..

Never knowing exactly how many mouths they'll need to feed, there are occasions where there are leftovers.

"We're in a business where we might have 350 patients at 12 noon and something occurs we're up to 400 for dinner," said Senior VP of Operations Marc D. Edelman. "And so we need that flexibility and we saw this as an opportunity to provide back to the community."

When it's available the extra food will be donated to the shelter for folks to eat within 24 hours of being prepared.

