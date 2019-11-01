NJ man charged in deadly Acadia crash wants blood alcohol test tossed out of court

A New Jersey man accused of killing three people in a car crash in Acadia National Park wants his blood alcohol test thrown of out court.

28-year-old Praneeth Manubolu is charged in federal court with manslaughter, operating under the influence and unsafe operation.

State law requires a blood alcohol test on a driver in crashes involving serious injury or death.

Manubolu's lawyer says the state law shouldn't apply in this case because the crash was in Acadia, federal land. He also says Manubolu didn't give consent for the blood draw.

A motion to suppress was filed Thursday.

Police officers say Manubolu told them he'd been drinking at bars in Bar Harbor before the crash along Loop Road in August.

His three passengers died.

In court in September, officials said an uncertified blood test performed at the hospital revealed Manubolu's blood alcohol level was .11 - over the legal limit of point .08.

Manubolu is free on bail now and has to wear alcohol and location monitors.

