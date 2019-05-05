NICU families and staff reunite at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center

"When I'm walking by and I see them taking an 8-ounce bottle, I'll say remember how hard it was for them to take an ounce."

Families who spent time in Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit came together for the annual NICU Reunion.

The event brings together families and staff to share stories and celebrate newborns that had a rough start in life.

"Somedays it is nice and easy other days it is very emotional, very distressing. Very happy when we send people out the door. So, you go through every emotion in a day. We cry with our families, we laugh with our families. We take care of our families, not just the babies."

The goal is to reconnect staff with the families who are so appreciative for the care that was provided to their babies during a hard time.

"These people are my best friends. I love the Eastern Maine NICU. I feel like a trooper after having come through everything."

Katie says when she gave birth to her daughter, Summer, she was just two pounds and they spent 48 days in the NICU.

"I was afraid for the well-being of my child. I was really nervous and just wanted everything to be good for the sake of my baby."

Many of the nurses and doctors who come to the reunion are there to see how their little patients are thriving now.

"There's a family here that is my primaries, he just turned a year old two days ago. He's doing awesome. There's a young lady here that's 12 or 13 years old that I took care of some of the time as well. It is fun to see all these age groups to see them grow and thrive."

and Katie shares this piece of advice.

"Definitely tell them to relax and I have the utmost confidence in the Eastern Maine NICU. This NICU is incredible. If there was a nervous mama I would say rest easy, it is going to be a long road but everything works out."