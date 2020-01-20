NH snowmobiler dies after going through ice Moosehead Lake

A New Hampshire man died after the snowmobile he was operating went through the ice on Moosehead Lake.

Authorities say 56-year-old Steven Allard and his wife were traveling together but on separate sleds around 9 Sunday night.

Wardens say they were on their way back to Rockwood Cottages when Allard looped back toward the mouth of the Moose River and his sled broke through the ice.

He was unresponsive when fire crews found him and pulled him from the water.

Wardens warn that ice conditions can change quickly, and they urge all snowmobilers to be aware of their surroundings.