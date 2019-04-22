NH man sentenced for assaulting girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter in Skowhegan

A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to prison for assaulting his girlfriend's two-year-old daughter in Skowhegan.

25-year-old Cody Swanson was ordered last week to serve three years in prison for aggravated assault.

Emergency responders were called to the Indian Ridge apartment complex last fall.

The child's mother initially told responders her daughter fell down the steps.

Police determined Swanson caused the injuries to the little girl, which include a large bruise on her head.

She was taken to the hospital.

Swanson was arrested the next day.