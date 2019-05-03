NH man charged after brawl in downtown Bangor

Police broke up a brawl and arrested a man in downtown Bangor early Thursday morning.

They say 26-year-old Alexander Coronado of New Hampshire was with a group looking to go into a bar but he did not have an ID.

The people he was with told him to stay in the car to wait for them.

But when they came back out of the bar, they realized Coronado had driven away.

Police say he eventually stopped, backing the car into a person.

He's accused of getting out the car and fighting with others until police arrived and stopped him.

Charges against Coronado include elevated aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, and driving without a license.

