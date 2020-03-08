NH DHHS announces two new presumptive coronavirus cases

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has announced two new presumptive positive test results for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

DHHS will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Division of Public Health Services, 29 Hazen Drive in Concord.

One patient is an adult male that had contact with an infected person in West Lebanon, New Hampshire.

The second patient recently returned form traveling in Italy.

DHHS is investigating to identify and notify people who may have been in close contact with either patient.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises everyone to practice the same precautions they would use to avoid the flu.