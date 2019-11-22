NESCom instructor shares his letter from Mr. Rogers

It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood.

Image Source: Focus Features / MGN

Those famous words were said by Fred Rogers during his long running show, "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."

As you would expect, he received many letters from fans.

Mark Nason of Husson University wrote to Mr. Rogers in October 1988.

In his letter, he thanked Rogers for his work educating kids.

Two months later, Nason received a thick manila envelope with a personal response and copies of numerous studies on the benefits of educational programming on young children.

The letter has been hanging in Nason's office since he moved into the Wildey Communications Center in 2001.

He says if you're truly a fan of someone's work, don't be afraid to tell them.

"They might not respond, but they might respond in a way that you'll never forget. The reason that I shared the letter online the other day, even though I've had it for more than two decades, is that we are living in a time when we can remember that we were blessed with this person that was all about positivity. He taught us in a way that we can keep that going. Even though he's not here anymore, it's a reminder of the fact that we can all be better people” said Nason.

Nason says he's excited to see the new movie about Fred Rogers that comes out Friday.