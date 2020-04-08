NECEC awards $300 million contracts to Maine companies for DC transmission line project

$300 million in contracts have been awarded to Maine companies to upgrade transmission and clear land for the New England Clean Energy Connect project.

Central Maine Power is moving forward even though there could be a statewide vote on the project and a few final regulatory approvals are pending.

The contracts will go to Cianbro in a joint venture with Irby Construction, Sargent Electric and Northern Clearing or NCI.

Cianbro with help from Irby Construction will build the new, high voltage D-C transmission line.

It will run 145 miles from the Canadian border to a substation in Lewiston.

These companies will also subcontract work to other Maine-based suppliers, contractors and consultants.

Officials with the Clean Energy Connect say the project will provide roughly 1,600 jobs a year during construction.

Andi Vigue, CEO of Cianbro says, "In the construction industry, being an essential service has been important and nice however our people are starting to be concerned about the economy and what's next and what lies in the months ahead and this project gives hope that look we have opportunity to work and we have opportunity to work right here in our home state of Maine for the next to years. So, it's the shining light straight ahead."

He also says, "Once construction is underway, a significant portion of our spending is going to be in direct wages to the workers but also those wages then are used and trickle down through the economy, and they'll be looking for food and lodging, and as the general contractor, we'll be buying fuel and other materials, supplies. So, every dollar that comes to us via the contract touches seven other people as it leaves us, and so the trickle down effect will be significant in an area of Maine that really needs some help."

The project is still waiting on two approvals.

One from Maine's Environmental Protection Agency which they expect in April and the other from the Army Corps of Engineers.

It's expected to be approved by August at the latest.

After that, they will begin work with a projected completion date of 2022.