ND Paper announces significant upgrades to Rumford mill

ND Paper has announced it is making significant upgrades to its mill in Rumford, which is more than 100 years old.

The company said it is converting one of the mill's paper machines from printing and writing paper to specialty packaging products.

Upgrades to the mills' other paper machines will increase output and productivity, the company said.

"By focusing on high-return strategic investments, we are building world class, first-quartile mills that deliver innovative, high quality products for our customers," Group Deputy Chairman and CEO Ken Liu said.

The work on the paper mills will take place over the next year.

ND Paper officials said the investment into the mill will help its long-term viability.

ND announced last year that it was investing more than $100 million into the mill that would create 50 additional jobs. The mill employs about 700 people.

