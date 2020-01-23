NATIONAL PIE DAY: Trying the classics and ones with a twist

It's National Pie Day! To celebrate the occasion we stopped by some local places serving up the classic slice and one with a bit of a twist.

Here at Coffee Break Cafe in Hampden making customers feel welcome is as important as what they're eating.

Laurie Wilbur, Co-owner, Coffee Break Cafe, said, "Everybody comes in. They speak to you by name. We speak to them by name. It's homey."

And they also make everything from scratch including their pie. Making it a perfect place for National Pie Day. We asked owner Laurie Wilbur why people love pie so much. She said, "Because it reminds them of home. What they grew up with. What their grandmother made. What their mother made."

And why they love her pie including the coconut cream and peanut butter. "They're all homemade. Every bit of them and if somebody comes in with a special order, we don't care what kind. We do it," Wilbur explained.

The classics are always delicious, but how about a twist.

"It's an apple pie taco," Zack Richardson, Co-Owner, The Tacorita said.

At Tacorita in Orono, they put a little spin on a favorite. "It's apple pie filling with a fried crust doused in cinnamon and sugar with a butterscotch topping. We have a talented staff here who came up with it," Richardson explained.

Whether you like the coconut cream pie or something a little different, I think we can all agree apple pie day is pretty delicious.

"What's your favorite kind of pie?"

"Chocolate."

"Mince Meat."

"Pineapple."

"Banana Cream."

"Pumpkin."

"Pecan Pie."

"Apple is my favorite."

"Strawberry-rhubarb. Hands down., Just Laurie's, though."

They're serving the apple pie taco at Tacorita for Thursday, January 23rd only.

You can find freshly baked pies at Coffee Break Cafe every day.