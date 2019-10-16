NASA's first all-female spacewalk scheduled for Friday

Caribou native Jessica Meir is poised to make history this week as part of NASA's first all-female spacewalk.

The spacewalk was scheduled to happen Wednesday, but it was delayed.

The Expedition 61 crew is adjusting its schedule this week to accommodate the new spacewalk plans at the International Space Station.

On Friday, Meir and fellow astronaut Christina Koch will replace a power controller at the space station that failed over the weekend.

The power controller failure does not put the crew at immediate risk.

The duo will set their suits to battery power on Friday at 7:50 a.m. when the spacewalk officially starts

It will be shown on NASA TV beginning at 6:30 a.m.