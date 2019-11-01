NASA astronaut Jessica Meir talks about living and working in space

NASA astronaut and Maine native Jessica Meir has been aboard the International Space Station for over a month now.

We got in touch with Mission Control in Houston to set up an interview with her.

Reporter Spencer Roberts talked with Meir about what it's like living and working in space.

A month into her stay on the International Space Station, Jessica Meir says life in microgravity is very different.

"Our entire species as humans has evolved under these conditions of 1 g. I remember especially in the first few meals, I would turn a packet upside down and think something was going to fall out."

She says her recent spacewalk with astronaut Christina Koch felt more natural.

"We've gone over all of that with the suits and the tools so many times that it does sort of become engrained in your muscle memory."

She also shared her thoughts on NASA's Artemis program.

"Personally I would love to go back to the moon. I do think it is a necessary step in order to use that journey as a proving ground before we go all the way to Mars. I would love to be part of that, so yeah, perhaps that will be my new goal after this space station mission. But right now, I'm just trying to enjoy the present."

Meir says her mission would not be possible without the support of thousands working on the ground.

"This isn't just my mission, this is their mission, everybody's mission."

She highlighted some other Mainers who work behind the scenes.

"My spacewalk instructor who trained me and actually also led these last series of spacewalks that we conducted is from Maine, Derrick Porter. There's actually a couple others in the spacewalk group, James Montalvo, also from Maine. There's Liz Phillips who is one of our IT support. And of course you're all familiar with Chris Cassidy, another astronaut that's been in the office much longer than I have."

Cassidy is scheduled for an April launch and will join Meir aboard the station until she returns. That is, if NASA can convince her to leave.

"I like floating so much I'm not sure I ever really need to walk again. It's just so much fun!"