NAMI Maine launches peer teen text support line

Studies show Maine's youth have the highest rate of diagnosed anxiety in the nation.

Maine also has the third highest rate of diagnosed depression among those aged three to 17.

That's according to NAMI Maine.

Those numbers are a driving force behind their new peer text line for teens.

It's all about providing mental health support during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.

It's for those between the ages of 14 and 20.

Staff providing support are between the ages of 19 and 23.

They're available noon and 10pm daily.

The Teen Text Line isn't a crisis line, but if you or someone you know is in a crisis, help is available.

More info can be found at namimaine.org.