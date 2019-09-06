NAMI Maine aims to help educate folks on warning signs of teenage substance abuse with mock bedroom walkthrough

NAMI Maine hosted an event Friday aimed at educating people about the warning signs of teenage substance abuse.

It featured a mock young adult bedroom from the Code 3 Association that folks could take a tour through with an expert.

They showed ways that kids are hiding drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Organizers say it's important for them to teach folks the warning signs of drug use.

"Intervention at its earliest is always huge, and that's why we're trying to get as many parents or educators as we can to come through here to see what's going on or to see what we have to show them," said former Washington D.C. police officer Dean Welch from the Code 3 Association. "Because if they can get to their kids as soon as possible, then it can help them from getting down the line when it could be possibly too late."

The Hallowell and Augusta Police Departments and the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office helped put on the event.