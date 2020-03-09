Non-binary option could be added to Maine birth certificates

A public hearing Monday focused on a proposed rule change to allow a non-binary option on birth certificates.

The Maine Center for Disease Control heard from members of the public.

Everyone present spoke in general support of the proposal but thought that instead of non-binary as the option, it should be "X" to be inclusive.

Supporters say this would be a big step for the state to make.

"These changes will make a significant difference in the lives of transgender folks like myself, and people whose gender identity is exclusively male or exclusively female," said Gia Drew, Program Director for EqualityMaine.

The department is accepting written comments until March 20th.