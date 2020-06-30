Mutt Strut starts Wednesday to help animals in Central Maine

Calling all animal lovers in Central Maine- you're invited to participate in the Mutt Strut.

The annual fundraiser for the Kennebec Valley Humane Society is going virtual this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Wednesday, July 1st, folks can participate in a scavenger type hunt with weekly prizes and a grand prize package that includes a staycation.

This year's Mutt Strut runs for six weeks and those who participate are asked to post their photos and video on the Kennebec Valley Humane Society's social media pages.

The registration fee is $25.

For more information, you can call the Kennebec Valley Humane Society at 626-3491 or log onto http://pethavenlane.org/

