Musical fundraiser to be held for community program

The sweet sounds of melodies will fill the Hampden performing arts center October 10th.

The performers are hoping to break down the stigmas that surround mental illness.

Local musicians including Retro Rockerz and Main Street R&B Revue will entertain the crowd.

The music starts at 7 that evening.

Proceeds will support Unlimited Solutions Clubhouse, a program in Bangor that helps match those with mental illness with employment.

Members of that program will also sing a few tunes.

Carrie Lemos is the Executive Director of Unlimited Solutions Clubhouse, she says the event should be fun for everyone.

"Melodies for the mind... one thing here is that we love music. And the second thing is that we really focus on mental health. So a creative name for our first public awareness event."

Tickets are available at the door for 20-dollars a piece or on their website.

They're also offering a special discount for families - four tickets for 50-dollars.

