Music still floats through the empty streets of downtown Bangor

Concerts are cancelled and bars are closed but music can still be heard if you know where to listen.

Dave Conners works as a cab driver in the Bangor area but he says business is way down due to the pandemic.

He’s played the harmonica since he was a kid.

So he's started taking afternoon walks from his downtown apartment to practice in West Market Square.

He says he misses open mic nights at local bars and the camaraderie that comes with them.

​His friend John Leslie joined him today, at a distance, to play some tunes in the empty square.

“What makes it unique in the last several weeks is that it’s quiet here. Because usually this place is bustling. I mean it’s been so quiet even on a Friday afternoon I can hear a leaf skipping down the street. Plus the acoustics are good here."

​He says he hopes people can make positive changes to their lives during this trying time.