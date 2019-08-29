Music plays its way into Veazie Community School

Veazie Community School is introducing students to instruments and the band program.

Something staff say is an important part of a child's education.

Mike Arell, Music Teacher says, "Music is one of those subjects that can cover everything. You have not only analytical thinking, you also have creative thinking, you have spatial reasoning. All of those different things. You have fine motor skills all going into play all in the same moment."

Music. It's a universal language.

Kids at Veazie Community School are learning what it means to be part of a band.

Duncan Carlisle a Seventh Grader says, "I play the drum set and I've played it for three or four years. Join the band because it's a lot of fun and you get to express yourself in a lot of different ways."

Laurali Parker an Eighth Grader says, "I play the electric guitar. For me, being part of a band is so fun because you get to experience with other kids and different musical instruments and how they sound."

Retired music teachers, Jerry Burns and Jim Payton visit schools to help kids decide what instrument they may like.

Burns says, "I've done it for my whole life and I know what is involved how much pleasure, satisfaction can be derived from it so we want them to have the chance."

At a time when many schools are cutting back on arts programs -- staff here say it's important to keep around.

Payton says, "You have kids that excel in music that may not excel in sports. The more you offer, the better you make the whole educational environment for them, the more successful they become."

Playing an instrument not only teaches kids lessons in music it also teaches them lessons about life.

Arell says, "You start learning responsibility. You also have to be able to work with other people. A band doesn't work if everyone's playing what they want at the same time. It has to be all together as a unit."

Payton says, "It's an activity you can take as you grow older, as we know here, and you meet new friends."

Band teacher, Mike Arell tells me they have band class during the day which makes it easier for kids to participate in multiple activities including sports.

He says over a third of the student population participated in band last year and they are hoping for even more students to take part this year.