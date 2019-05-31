Music lovers heading to Branch Fest in Newport

Hundreds of music lovers are expected to attend Branch Fest in Newport this weekend.

Bands from all over the country will be playing at River View Music Junction on the Mullen Road in Newport.

Branch Fest concert directors say they've been working hard to get everything ready behind the scenes.

"It's really exciting. I'm super amped up and also really honored and super grateful to be able to do that and bring this kind of show to the community," said Giancarlo Bergstol.

They say they've tried to contract with as many local businesses as possible for everything needed to put on this four day festival.

"We started back in December planning this. We've been meeting with the town of Newport, who I'd really like to thank. They were really wonderful in helping us get the permit, working with us all the way, hand in hand," said Paul Friedman.

"This is after public hearings, public input. There was two separate select board meetings," said James Ricker, Newport Town Manager.

Ricker says there has to be a balance when it comes to an event like this.

"I think it's probably very good for some of the businesses around here. A very large consideration is what are the effects on the neighborhood," he said.

Ricker says he's been to the venue and says they're working to make sure people are safe and within the noise restrictions.

"This particular concert venue is very close to the Corinna town line. Undoubtedly, people in Corinna will be effected as far as the noise is concerned, but it's not unlike the city of Bangor and the growing pains that they've had with venues."

"It is indeed. Right there. You can't miss the sign that says Corinna," said Serena Bemis-Goodall, Corinna Town Manager.

Bemis-Goodall said there has been great communication from Newport and they are working to be good neighbors and welcome concertgoers to their town.

"Absolutely they are welcome. Hopefully this will go smoothly. We're looking at the fact that we have a great little restaurant, The Farmer's Table, right down here as well as other places."

There is a late night stage, and we're told it's small and acoustic.

Tickets for the show are still available.