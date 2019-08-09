Music educators gather once a year for passionate performance

Music educators from all across Maine and beyond have gathered at Hampden Academy.

More than 70 people make up the Acadia Wind Ensemble.

The group puts on a performance once a year featuring a variety of musical styles.

This year's show is August 9th at 7PM and admission is free.

Anthony Maiello is the guest conductor for this year's performance.

"This basically is a band for people who teach all year… who love music. And they want to get together and play. So it's really for them to nourish their musical souls."

Andrew Forster is co-founder and director of the Acadia Wind Ensemble. He has been a music educator since 1990. "We can come together and just be about us having a wonderful time and sharing. All of us are in gig bands that we play in. But that's kinda work. This is not work."

If you can’t make it to Hampden Academy in time you can watch a livestream provided by the Ensemble.

https://livestream.com/rsu35/events/8293469