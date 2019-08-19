Music album supports family of a fallen hero

A music album that remembers the life and legacy of a fallen hero will now help his family.

After a year of selling a CD in memory of Somerset County Corporal Eugene Cole, Monday at T & B Celebration Center, his wife Sheryl received a check worth more than $6,000 from the sales.

Gene's brother, Tom Cole, teamed up with Music Producer Tony Mantor last summer to record the CD.

Eugene Cole wrote all the songs. Tom says they're heartfelt and about life –which a lot of us could relate too.

He adds the community support leaves him speechless, but it shows how much Gene meant to those in Maine and beyond.

Tom Cole, Eugene Cole's brother, said, "I could say thank you. I can say awesome. I can say great and all these words, but really it doesn't touch how we really feel about the community, the family, and the friends and people we don't even know."

Tony Mantor, a Music Producer, said, "The family is a great family. I've known them for a long time. The way I think of it if I can help give a little glimmer of hope in a dark situation we've helped out."

Paul Gaspar, Maine Association of Police, said, "Over the last two years, it has been a family. This has brought us together. We wish it was happier circumstances, but we have an opportunity to do some real good and be reminded about how precious a thing that is."

The Maine Association of Police joined forces with Tom and Tony to try and spread the CDs around.

We’re told proceeds from those sales will also go to Eugene’s wife.

There’s also a DVD too.

For more information visit plateaumusic.com