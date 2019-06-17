Museum in the Streets coming to Bucksport

A self-guided walking tour of historically significant places is coming to Bucksport’s downtown district.

The Bucksport Historical Society announced that they’ve received a grant from the Maine Community Foundation to create a ‘Museum in the Streets.’

Signs will mark historical sites and buildings around Bucksport, and tell their stories.

Today the public was invited to vote on which places and buildings will be featured.

“Bucksport is doing so many great things to move forward, it's really wonderful that they're also basing that on the really strong history of the community, and recognizing that that's a really important part of the value of this community,” said Julia Gray, of Riverside Museum Solutions. “There's a wonderful array of historic buildings and public structures across town, cemeteries… so I think there's a lot of potential to really engage people with the exciting history that Bucksport represents.”

Work on the project will begin this summer, with a community celebration planned for summer 2020.