Museum features dozens of unique Christmas trees

"The trees this year are outstanding." says Joshua Torrance, Executive Director of Woodlawn Museum. "It's really truly never looked better here at Woodlawn for Christmas."

The Black House at Woodlawn Museum in Ellsworth is filled with forty trees decorated by local businesses and organizations.

"It's really satisfying to see them come in and feel a sense of ownership of this incredible place that we call Woodlawn."

Visitors can take a tour of the historic house to see the unique decorations.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $3 for children.

"You have this amazing assortment of very creative, sometimes very modern trees in an old setting, and it's kind of special."

Peter Lione has volunteered to decorate the signature 12-foot tree in the stairwell of the house for the past three years.

"I love to decorate Christmas trees, and this was my biggest challenge, the biggest tree I've ever done, and it was just as exciting this year to do it as it was the first year."

Lione says he likes to balance the modern creativity of the other trees throughout the house.

"I try to keep this pretty much always looking like a traditional tree."

The event is designed to be fun but not historically accurate. According to Torrance, even the tree in the stairwell doesn't actually reflect the history of the house.

"Really the idea of celebrating Christmas with Christmas trees and decorations is a late Victorian idea. The Black family, who lived here, did not celebrate Christmas."

You can learn more about the history of Christmas in New England with a special audio tour as you walk the house and admire the trees.

"Get out of the hustle and bustle of the Christmas season and let your imagination wander."

The house is open from 10 to 4 every day until December 23rd.

There are also special Holiday High Tea events and a chance to meet Santa if you plan your visit.

You can find out more at woodlawnmuseum.com (link in sidebar)