Museum catches fire in Lewiston

Crews responded to a basement fire at the future home of museum l-A.

The museum is currently located in the "bates mill complex," but plans to open its new doors for public tours and school field trips at the former Camden yards mill.

The director of the museum tells us they have invested more than a million dollars in that new location.

"Very upsetting because we've done a lot of work to make sure to get it ready to prepare for the future new museum,” says Rachel Desgrosseilliers, the Exec. Director. “Hopefully, there's not a lot of damage because we were able to save the 1850 original historical building."

According to the director parts of the complex are boarded up because they have had issues with break-ins in the past.

As of now we don't know how that fire started.

