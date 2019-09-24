Murder trial of Massachusetts man underway in Bangor

Lawyers for a man accused of a Bangor murder say there's a lack of physical evidence linking the Massachusetts man to the crime.

The state says witness testimony and the evidence will be more than enough to convince a jury that F Daly killed Israel Lewis in January of 2018.

TV5 was in the courtroom Tuesday as the trial got underway.

"Israel Lewis was murdered," said Assistant Attorney General Leane Zainea. "And this gun caused the fatal injury to Izzy while he was in his apartment."

There was no argument over those points from the defense or the prosecution in court Tuesday morning.

The question is, who pulled the trigger?

The defense says there's no motive for Daly to have committed the crime

They also say Lewis clashed with several other people, particularly when he was intoxicated.

The state's case appears to rely largely on the testimony of Daly's then girlfriend.

The state says she led police to the discovery of the murder weapon that was hidden in an Ohio Street apartment where she, Daly, and another man lived.

"When the defendant told Kayla that he just clapped Izzy, that he had in fact killed Israel Lewis," said Zainea.

The defense maintains there is no physical evidence linking Daly to the murders, and the witnesses the state will call lack credibility.

"You the jury and you the jury alone are to determine the trustworthiness of Miss Preston's statements and not trust her just because the state wants you to," said Defense Attorney Kaylee Folster. "No fingerprint evidence, there is no DNA evidence, there is no video surveillance evidence of Mr. Daly entering Mr. Lewis's apartment."

"After all the evidence is in, if you apply your good common sense and reason, you will conclude that the state has proven to you beyond a reasonable doubt that F Daily intentionally or knowingly caused Israel Lewis's death with that 9mm handgun," said Zainea.

"The state is asking you to believe that Mr. Daly put the gun there, but there is zero scientific evidence that Mr. Daily ever touched that gun," said Folster.

The trial is expected to run into next week.

The defense says it's too early to tell if Daly will take the stand in his own defense.