Murder trial of Massachusetts man continues in Bangor

The murder trial of a Massachusetts man accused of killing a man in Bangor continued Wednesday.

F Daly is charged with killing 51-year-old Israel lewis in January of last year.

Lewis's body was found in an apartment on Second Street.

Bangor Police officers testified Wednesday.

A detective talked about surveillance video complied from businesses around the area the night Lewis was shot to death.

The defense questioned the detective's ability to identify the person in several of the videos that police say is Daly.

The detective said he could not positively identify him in all of the videos, but although the videos are not on the same system, the time stamps coordinate to show Daly walking around the neighborhood.

The trial continues Thursday.