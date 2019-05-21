Murder trial begins in Ellsworth

21 year old Jalique Keene pleaded not guilty in the 2018 rape and murder of Mikaela Conley.

Tuesday morning the prosecution and defense made their opening statements in his trial.

The state Assistant Attorney General says Keene's DNA was found under Conley's fingernails and in her body.

The state says Keene the only possible person who could have committed the crimes.

His defense attorney, Dawn Corbitt, claims not all evidence was collected from the scene and the possibility of another person was not considered so the state can't be 100% certain Keene committed the crimes.

Witnesses were called to the stand to start the trial which is expected to at least last all week.

His defense is not sure if Keene will take the stand and testify.