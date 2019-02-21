Murder conviction stands for man who killed East Millinocket teenager in 1980

Maine's highest court is upholding the conviction of a man found guilty of murdering an East Millinocket high school student 38 years ago.

58-year-old Philip Fournier was sentenced in Bangor last April to 45 years in prison for the murder of 16-year-old Joyce McLain.

In 1980 McLain went out for a run and never returned home.

Her body was found a few days later behind Schenck High School.

Fournier appealed his case to the Maine Supreme Court in December. The court issued its ruling Thursday.

His lawyer claimed Fournier was wrongly convicted because his trial didn't allow for evidence of an alternative suspect.

He also said Fournier's murder confession to a local pastor shouldn't have been allowed based on religious privilege.

The high court rejected those claims.