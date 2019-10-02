Municipal officials have decisions to make when it comes to marijuana in Maine

As more details emerge about legal recreational marijuana and the future of medical marijuana, more municipal officials must make some important decisions.

A panel discussion was held Wednesday at the annual Maine Municipal Association Convention at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The discussion provided town and city leaders with an update on marijuana in Maine while providing towns with legal counsel if needed.

State law has for a long time envisioned duel regulation from the state and municipalities.

Presenters say that if a town is going to allow recreational and medical marijuana, they need to opt in to allow businesses to sell it, and they need to regulate it.

"What we expect is that the municipalities here are the ones who are really interested in considering whether or not it makes sense for them to opt in, and if so, exactly what they'll have to do. There is no shortage of questions when it comes to this,” explained Garrett Corbin, Legislative Advocate for the Maine Municipal Association.

"People have a lot of questions and we're trying our best at the Office of Marijuana Policy to have those discussions, and even when we don't have the answers to work through the issues and find a place where everybody can at least understand what the rules and regs say,” said Scott Lever of the Maine Office of Marijuana Policy.

We're told an update on the marijuana law has been given at the annual convention for the last two years.