Multiple people injured in shooting at garlic festival in California

Multiple police and ambulances are on the scene at a shooting in Gilroy, Calif.

Video posted to social media shows people fleeing after hearing gunshots at the Garlic Festival in Gilroy, Calif. (Source: CNN)

A garlic festival at Christmas Hill Park was wrapping up at about 5:30 p.m. local time when the reports began.

The situation is still active. Police have not confirmed how many are injured.

The Gilroy Police Department did issue a tweet:

The hearts of Gilroy PD and entire community go out to the victims of today's shooting at the Garlic Festival. The scene is still active. If you are looking for a loved one, please go to the reunification center at Gavilan College at parking lot B. #GilroyActiveshooter

Evenny Reyes of Gilroy, 13, spent the day at the festival with her friends and some relatives, according the San Jose Mercury News.

“We were just leaving and we saw a guy with a bandana wrapped around his leg because he got shot. And there were people on the ground, crying,” said Reyes. “There was a little kid hurt on the ground. People were throwing tables and cutting fences to get out.”

Social media shows people rushing from the scene with pops in the background. Warning, there is some adult language in the clip.

Sunday was the last day of the three-day festival. The festival attracts about 100,000 people over the three days. Gilroy is about 30 miles southeast of San Jose.

President Donald Trump tweeted about the shooting Sunday night, encouraging those in the vicinity to "be careful and safe."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are headed to the scene to help local police.

