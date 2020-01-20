Multiple crews respond to chimney fire in Greenbush

Multiple crews responded to a chimney fire on East Ridge Road in Greenbush today.

Two people were home when they noticed heavy smoke and called 9-1-1.

Fire crews luckily were able to limit the damage to the home.

Officials believe the two occupants will be able to stay in there.

The Greenbush fire chief thanked the surrounding departments for being able to stop the fire so quickly.

"I immediately started mutual aid out of Milford and Howland, and then when I got on scene and saw the size of the house we were dealing with, and the smoke that was coming out. I asked for Bradley, Lincoln, Lowell, and Old Town to send their ambulance to us and a crew, for man power," said Donald Burr, Greenbush Fire Chief.

The fire is still under investigation.